Global DRI output down 1.4 percent in October 2025

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 12 countries, accounting for approximately 85 percent of total world DRI production in 2024, amounted to 11.34 million metric tons in October this year, increasing by 2.4 percent month on month and down by 1.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 106.74 million metric tons in the first ten months of this year, up by 4.4 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in October this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.88 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Egypt and Russia in October, with outputs of 3.92 million mt, 612,000 mt and 600,000 mt, respectively.

Shares in global DRI production - October 2025