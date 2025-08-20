 |  Login 
Latest on the incident at US Steel’s Clairton Plant

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 18:12:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

On Monday, August 11, an incident occurred at US Steel’s Clairton Plant where emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. US Steel reported two fatalities as well as several others who were injured.

Following the tragedy, US Steel employees and other agencies have been thoroughly investigating. Preliminary indications lead the company to believe the explosion occurred when flushing a gas valve, in preparation for planned maintenance. Pressure built inside the valve, leading to valve failure and coke oven gas filling the area and ultimately exploding when finding an ignition source. US Steel has reiterated that the investigation is still in its early stages and the company will provide additional information as soon as possible. 


