US Steel to halt processing at Granite City Works

According to media reports, US Steel has announced it will halt processing at its Granite City Works facility.

The company is reported to retain about 800 employees for processing operations and continue the facility’s production until 2027. This is due to a deal US Steel agreed to with US President Trump to allow its purchase by Nippon Steel which included several job protections and production guarantees. Granite City Works, located in Illinois, is reported to officially stop production at the end of October.