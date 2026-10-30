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Kryvyi Rih authorities urge ArcelorMittal to reconsider planned Ukrainian steel plant shutdown

Friday, 30 October 2026 11:21:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The authorities of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, have called on global steelmaker ArcelorMittal to reconsider reported plans to completely suspend operations at its ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (AMKR) steel plant and subsequently mothball its industrial facilities, citing potential job losses and environmental risks.

According to a statement published by Kryvyi Rih City Council on October 28, acting mayor Yuriy Vilkul sent an open letter to ArcelorMittal executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal, calling for his personal intervention to prevent the complete shutdown of the plant. The appeal was supported by city council members, who expressed concern that they had learned about the company's reported intentions through the media without prior communication regarding the possible consequences.

Authorities warn of employment and environmental risks

The city council emphasized that a complete shutdown could have serious socioeconomic consequences for the region. Employment at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih has declined from approximately 57,000 people before privatization to around 17,000 currently, and further large-scale job cuts could affect thousands of households.

The authorities also warned of potential environmental and industrial safety risks associated with suspending metallurgical and coke production operations, particularly regarding hazardous substances and the maintenance of tailings storage facilities, dams and drainage systems.

According to the statement, these facilities require continuous monitoring and maintenance, while groundwater inflows into mining operations continue regardless of whether production is active.

Partial steel production and iron ore shipments proposed as alternatives

The city council argued that a complete shutdown is not the only available option, stating that partial steelmaking operations could technically continue with appropriate employee safety measures, despite previous missile attacks. It also highlighted continued domestic demand for steel products used in construction and infrastructure restoration.

In addition, the authorities suggested maintaining the company's mining operations by transporting up to 300,000 mt of iron ore concentrate per month by rail to ArcelorMittal facilities in Europe, even with restrictions on Black Sea port operations. According to the statement, similar shipments have taken place over the past 20 years.

The appeal called on Lakshmi Mittal to review the reported shutdown plans and consider measures to preserve the plant's production capacity, maintain as many jobs as possible and prevent potential environmental emergencies.

Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih ArcelorMittal 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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