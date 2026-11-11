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Kocaer Çelik reaches agreement on $37.8 million loan for geothermal energy investment

Wednesday, 11 November 2026 10:27:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey-based steel producer Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has made a new announcement regarding the financing of a geothermal power plant project being developed in Aydın by its 99 percent-owned subsidiary Kocaer Enerji A.Ş.

Accordingly, Kocaer Enerji and the Development and Investment Bank of Turkey have reached an agreement on a $37.825 million investment loan to finance the first phase of the Kocaer 1 Geothermal Power Plant and Resource Exploration Project. The loan has a total maturity of 10 years, including a two-year principal repayment grace period.

The project, being developed in the Buharkent and Kuyucak districts of Aydın, is planned to have a total installed capacity of 24 MWm/24 MWe and to be commissioned in two phases, each with a capacity of 12 MWm/12 MWe.

Meanwhile, the company received environmental impact assessment approval for the project from Turkey's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change in October.

Tags: Turkey Europe Kocaer Steel 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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