Kazakhstan’s Qarmet to increase production capacity with converter overhaul

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet, formerly known as ArcelorMittal Temirtau, has announced that it has shut down converter No. 1 at its steel plant in order to carry out modernization works.

Accordingly, the company will replace the casing of the converter in question and carry out other necessary repairs with the aim of ensuring uninterrupted and efficient operation in the future and increasing production capacity. During the works, Qarmet will continue steel production at its converters Nos. 2 and 3.

The modernization and repair works are expected to last three months.