 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Kazakhstan’s...

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet to increase production capacity with converter overhaul

Thursday, 01 August 2024 14:43:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet, formerly known as ArcelorMittal Temirtau, has announced that it has shut down converter No. 1 at its steel plant in order to carry out modernization works.

Accordingly, the company will replace the casing of the converter in question and carry out other necessary repairs with the aim of ensuring uninterrupted and efficient operation in the future and increasing production capacity. During the works, Qarmet will continue steel production at its converters Nos. 2 and 3.

The modernization and repair works are expected to last three months.


Tags: Kazakhstan CIS Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet to ramp up tube output

05 Apr | Steel News

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet targets increased production for 2028

26 Jan | Steel News

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet expects higher iron ore output in 2024, fall in coal output

16 Jan | Steel News

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet aims to increase production in 2024

04 Jan | Steel News

Sale of Kazakhstan-based ArcelorMittal Temirtau completed

08 Dec | Steel News

Assets of ArcelorMittal Temirtau may be sold following recent fire

25 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Temirtau achieves maximum output at rolling mill No. 1

30 May | Steel News

Russia’s local flats demand improves temporarily amid ex-Kazakhstan supply cuts

19 Dec | Flats and Slab

Kazakhstan’s crude steel output down 3.1 percent in 2020

19 Jan | Steel News

Kazakhstan’s crude steel output up 17.6 percent in June

24 Jul | Steel News