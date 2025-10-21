ERG to build $1.2 billion HBI plant in Kazakhstan with Primetals and Midrex

Global metals and mining company Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) has signed a contract with UK-based plant maker Primetals Technologies and direct reduction technology developer Midrex Technologies for the detailed engineering and equipment supply of a next-generation hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant in Rudny, Kazakhstan, worth over $1.2 billion. According to Primetals, commissioning of the plant is expected in 2029.

ERG advances Kazakhstan’s position in global HBI production

ERG’s new HBI plant, developed through its subsidiary QazIron ERG LLP, will feature MIDREX’s Flex technology. It is designed to produce two million mt of HBI per year with a metallization degree of at least 93.5 percent and an iron content of around 90 percent. The Flex system will allow an eventual transition from natural gas to hydrogen, aligning the facility with ERG’s long-term decarbonization roadmap and Kazakhstan’s national clean-industry strategy.

Contribution to new jobs and regional value

ERG’s investment will create over 1,000 jobs during construction and operation, strengthening the Rudny region’s industrial base. Upon completion, the plant will help Kazakhstan capture value from its abundant iron ore reserves, diversify exports toward green metallurgy products and reduce dependence on semi-processed iron imports.