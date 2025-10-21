 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ERG...

ERG to build $1.2 billion HBI plant in Kazakhstan with Primetals and Midrex

Tuesday, 21 October 2025 13:48:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Global metals and mining company Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) has signed a contract with UK-based plant maker Primetals Technologies and direct reduction technology developer Midrex Technologies for the detailed engineering and equipment supply of a next-generation hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant in Rudny, Kazakhstan, worth over $1.2 billion. According to Primetals, commissioning of the plant is expected in 2029.

ERG advances Kazakhstan’s position in global HBI production

ERG’s new HBI plant, developed through its subsidiary QazIron ERG LLP, will feature MIDREX’s Flex technology. It is designed to produce two million mt of HBI per year with a metallization degree of at least 93.5 percent and an iron content of around 90 percent. The Flex system will allow an eventual transition from natural gas to hydrogen, aligning the facility with ERG’s long-term decarbonization roadmap and Kazakhstan’s national clean-industry strategy.

Contribution to new jobs and regional value

ERG’s investment will create over 1,000 jobs during construction and operation, strengthening the Rudny region’s industrial base. Upon completion, the plant will help Kazakhstan capture value from its abundant iron ore reserves, diversify exports toward green metallurgy products and reduce dependence on semi-processed iron imports.


Tags: Raw Mat Kazakhstan CIS Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Rio Tinto accelerates readiness for Simandou’s inaugural shipment

21 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 21, 2025 

21 Oct | Longs and Billet

US raw steel production is up 1.3 percent - week 43, 2025

21 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines week-on-week

20 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 20, 2025

20 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel hikes its domestic scrap purchase prices further

20 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 43, 2025

20 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Russia’s Olkon completes key infrastructure works to boost iron ore output

20 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 20, 2025 

20 Oct | Longs and Billet

China’s coke output rises by 3.5 percent in January-September 2025

20 Oct | Steel News