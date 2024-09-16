 |  Login 
Kazakhstan’s Qarmet plans to increase steel output to 3.5 million mt in 2024

Monday, 16 September 2024 14:36:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet, formerly known as ArcelorMittal Temirtau, has shared the latest developments regarding its activities.

According to its statement, in 2024, the company plans to increase its steel production to 3.5 million mt per year and its steel shipments to 3.2 million mt per year. Despite difficult conditions, it has managed to maintain its production and fulfill its strategy. Moreover, Qarmet is actively continuing to modernize and repair its equipment.

“The main tasks for September are to produce 14,000 mt of agglomerate per day, to increase the production in the sheet rolling shops and shipments. A ten-day repair of the second galvanizing line is also planned, as well as accumulation of a metal reserve to ensure uninterrupted operation of the painting line during its downtime,” the statement read.


Tags: Kazakhstan CIS Steelmaking 

