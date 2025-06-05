Kazakhstan to replace LD pipe imports with new plant

The UK-based Stal Trade Group has begun the construction of Kazakhstan’s first large-diameter (LD) steel pipe production plant in Aktau, as published by the government of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region.

The new plant called the Caspian Pipe Plant will have an annual production capacity of 150,000 mt of pipes with a diameter of up to 1,420 mm. After the launch of the plant, pipe demand from the oil and gas, energy, construction and utilities sectors of the country will be provided by domestic products. “This will not only replace imports, but also reduce the cost of pipe products, as well as give impetus to the development of such industries as logistics, mechanical engineering, metallurgy,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the country’s president, commented.

Stal Trade Group, founded in 2004, is currently one of the leading enterprises in the production and supply of steel pipe products in Kazakhstan. Currently, the company has sales branches in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Aktau, Pavlodar, Shymkent, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Tashkent.