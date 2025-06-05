 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Kazakhstan...

Kazakhstan to replace LD pipe imports with new plant

Thursday, 05 June 2025 12:37:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The UK-based Stal Trade Group has begun the construction of Kazakhstan’s first large-diameter (LD) steel pipe production plant in Aktau, as published by the government of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region.

The new plant called the Caspian Pipe Plant will have an annual production capacity of 150,000 mt of pipes with a diameter of up to 1,420 mm. After the launch of the plant, pipe demand from the oil and gas, energy, construction and utilities sectors of the country will be provided by domestic products. “This will not only replace imports, but also reduce the cost of pipe products, as well as give impetus to the development of such industries as logistics, mechanical engineering, metallurgy,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the country’s president, commented.

Stal Trade Group, founded in 2004, is currently one of the leading enterprises in the production and supply of steel pipe products in Kazakhstan. Currently, the company has sales branches in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Aktau, Pavlodar, Shymkent, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Tashkent.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Kazakhstan CIS Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Egypt’s Ashry Steel to build new stainless steel plant

04 Jun | Steel News

EU terminates AD probe on seamless pipes from China

03 Jun | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 22.5 percent in March from February

03 Jun | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease this week

03 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine-based Interpipe posts higher net profit for 2024

02 Jun | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for OCTG from S. Korea

02 Jun | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 13.6 percent in March from February

29 May | Steel News

US to continue AD duty on welded stainless steel pressure pipe from three countries

29 May | Steel News

US maintains AD/CVD orders on WSPP from China

29 May | Steel News

Saudi Aramco chooses APC for steel pipe supply

28 May | Steel News