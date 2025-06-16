 |  Login 
Kazakhstan’s Qarmet completes major converter overhaul program

Monday, 16 June 2025 14:38:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet, formerly known as ArcelorMittal Temirtau, has finished a comprehensive 16-day overhaul of converter No. 3, marking the completion of repairs across all three converters at the facility. The unit was taken offline on May 22, 2025, after reaching its maximum durability and has now returned to active production.

The extensive repair work included complete relining of the converter, casing repairs, restoration of infrastructure, and a major overhaul of the gas cleaning system to maintain environmental compliance standards.

This latest overhaul follows major renovations of converters No. 1 and No. 2 completed in 2024, which involved complete housing replacements with more durable, load-resistant structures. The earlier upgrades extended equipment lifespan and significantly increased steel production capacity.

The three-converter modernization program, spanning 2024-2025, represents part of Qarmet's broader technical upgrade initiative aimed at ensuring stable growth and strengthening the company's market position in metal products.


