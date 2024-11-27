 |  Login 
Kazakhstan’s Qarmet completes converter No. 1 overhaul

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 11:17:45 (GMT+3)
       

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet, formerly known as ArcelorMittal Temirtau, has announced that it has commissioned its converter No. 1 after a major overhaul. In the January-October period, Qarmet produced three million mt of steel due to the modernization of equipment, which is equal to the annual production volume of 2023.

With the overhaul, the volume of the given converter has increased from 234 m³ to 270 m³, ensuring a higher smelting capacity. In addition, the overhaul included the installation of a modern gas cleaning system that reduces emissions and improves environmental standards.

Qarmet plans to reach 3.5 million mt of steel production and 3.2 million mt of steel shipments this year.


