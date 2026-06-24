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Jindal SAW plans steel pipe production investment in Algeria

Wednesday, 24 June 2026 12:10:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Indian steel pipe producer Jindal SAW Ltd has expressed interest in launching a steel pipe production project in Algeria, according to the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AAPI).

A high-level delegation from Jindal SAW, led by the company’s chairman Prithavi Raj Jindal, met with AAPI director general Omar Rekkache at the agency’s headquarters to present the planned investment. India’s ambassador to Algeria Swati Vijay Kulkarni and several company officials also attended the meeting.

The project involves the construction of an industrial complex for the production of steel pipes of various diameters and dimensions. The investment is expected to support Algeria’s domestic market needs and strengthen processing industries serving the energy, water resources and infrastructure sectors.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed Algeria’s investment climate, project implementation procedures, and the incentives provided under the country’s investment framework.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Algeria North Africa Steelmaking Investments 

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