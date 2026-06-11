Ji Seob Choi becomes new chairman of Turkey’s Stainless Steel Industry Association

Ji Seob Choi, CEO of Posco Assan TST, Turkish subsidiary of South Korean steelmaker POSCO, has been elected as chairman of the board of directors of Turkey’s Stainless Steel Industry Association (PASSAD) at the association’s second Ordinary General Assembly.

Mr. Choi replaced Haluk Kayabaşı, CEO of Kibar Holding, as chairman. Ahmet Cemil Abis from ACA Metal was appointed vice chairman of the board, while Cihan Yasak from Aperam became treasurer member of the board.

It was stated that during the new management term, the association will focus on strengthening cooperation within Turkish stainless steel industry, enhancing global competitiveness, and supporting sustainable growth.