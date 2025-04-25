 |  Login 
Japan’s steel scrap exports up 16.8 percent in January-March

Friday, 25 April 2025 10:42:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In March this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 645,569 mt, up by 25.1 percent compared to 515,832 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-March period this year, the country exported 1.87 million mt of scrap, up by 16.8 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 838,562 mt, up by 22.6 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Bangladesh, importing 353,565 mt and 274,023 mt of scrap, down 24.7 percent and up 200.4 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan amounted to 142,811 mt in the January-March period this year, up from 140,755 mt in the same period of the previous year.


