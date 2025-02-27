 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 21.4 percent in January

Thursday, 27 February 2025 12:40:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 556,161 mt, up by 21.4 percent compared to 458,014 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics.

During the given month, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 250,431 mt, up by 19.8 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Bangladesh, importing 124,558 mt and 69,575 mt of scrap, respectively.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan amounted to 29,213 mt in January this year, down from 45,730 mt in the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 12.1 percent in Dec from Nov

17 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders fall 44.5 percent in January from December

13 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 3.0 percent in 2024

31 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 5.6 percent in 2024

30 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders down 6.7 percent in 2024

27 Jan | Steel News

Tokyo Steel posts lower profit for Q3 FY 2024-25

27 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 14.7 percent in Nov from Oct

20 Jan | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 7.9 percent in January-October

06 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.1 percent in January-November

27 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 8.0 percent in January-November

26 Dec | Steel News