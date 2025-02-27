Japan’s steel scrap exports up 21.4 percent in January

In January this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 556,161 mt, up by 21.4 percent compared to 458,014 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics.

During the given month, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 250,431 mt, up by 19.8 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Bangladesh, importing 124,558 mt and 69,575 mt of scrap, respectively.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan amounted to 29,213 mt in January this year, down from 45,730 mt in the same period of the previous year.