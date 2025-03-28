Japan’s steel scrap exports up 12.8 percent in January-February

In February this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 665,254 mt, up by 6.1 percent compared to 625,009 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-February period this year, the country exported 1.22 million mt of scrap, up by 12.8 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 550,878 mt, up by 16.3 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Bangladesh, importing 241,607 mt and 102,172 mt of scrap, down 22.7 percent and up 261.9 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan amounted to 79,661 mt in the January-February period this year, down from 105,426 mt in the same period of the previous year.