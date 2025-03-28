 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 12.8 percent in January-February

Friday, 28 March 2025 11:46:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 665,254 mt, up by 6.1 percent compared to 625,009 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-February period this year, the country exported 1.22 million mt of scrap, up by 12.8 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 550,878 mt, up by 16.3 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Bangladesh, importing 241,607 mt and 102,172 mt of scrap, down 22.7 percent and up 261.9 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Taiwan amounted to 79,661 mt in the January-February period this year, down from 105,426 mt in the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 8.5 percent in January from December

17 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders fall in February from January

12 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.2 percent in January

03 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 21.4 percent in January

27 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 12.1 percent in Dec from Nov

17 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders fall 44.5 percent in January from December

13 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 3.0 percent in 2024

31 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 5.6 percent in 2024

30 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders down 6.7 percent in 2024

27 Jan | Steel News

Tokyo Steel posts lower profit for Q3 FY 2024-25

27 Jan | Steel News