Japan’s steel scrap exports down 10.1 percent in January-October

In October this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 557,091 mt, down by 20.1 percent compared to 697,125 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-October period this year, the country exported 5.23 million mt of scrap, down by 10.1 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.0 million mt, up by 53.9 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 1.32 million mt and 544,829 mt of scrap, down 43.4 percent and 34.1 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh amounted to 502,417 mt in the January-October period this year, up from 408,119 mt in the same period of the previous year.