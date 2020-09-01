Japan’s steel exports up 1.1 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 12:41:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Japan's iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.49 million metric tons, up 2.8 percent month on month and decreasing by 18.7 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-July period of this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 19.56 million mt, rising by 1.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan's major iron and steel product export markets, in the first seven months of the year the country's iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 3.09 million metric tons, down 3.8 percent, while exports to China increased by 17 percent to 3.35 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.57 million metric tons, up by 30.8 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 2.21 million metric tons, falling by 28.7 percent, while exports to the US totaled 562,325 metric tons, declining by 31.8 percent, all year on year.