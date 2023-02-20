﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 8.9 percent in Dec from Nov

Monday, 20 February 2023 11:39:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments rose by 8.9 percent compared to the previous month and declined by 13.3 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 407,743 metric tons. 51.6 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 48.4 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories dropped by 5.6 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 708,976 metric tons, and were down by 14.8 percent year on year. 73.1 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 26.9 percent were held by steel traders.

In December last year, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 366,047 mt, moving up by 2.6 percent month on month and falling by 16.5 percent year on year.


Tags: CRS Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Mill raises flats prices in Romania, retail prices remain stable

17 Feb | Flats and Slab

Flats prices stable in Romania despite bearish outlook

10 Feb | Flats and Slab

Russia raises local flat prices, evaluates export opportunities for HRC and slab

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Local Turkish flat steel spot prices rise amid higher offers from mills

03 Feb | Flats and Slab

Retail flat steel prices rise in Romania, local mill maintains offers

03 Feb | Flats and Slab

Romania’s flats segment not yet affected by positive outlook in EU and Asia

27 Jan | Flats and Slab

Local Turkish flat steel spot prices remain stable

25 Jan | Flats and Slab

Turkish retail flat segment stable, traders evaluate market situation

20 Jan | Flats and Slab

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 3.6 percent in Nov from Oct

19 Jan | Steel News

Turkish retail flats prices still move up despite weak demand

13 Jan | Flats and Slab