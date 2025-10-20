 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down...

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 9.1 percent in August 2025 from July

Monday, 20 October 2025 14:13:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments moved down by 9.1 percent compared to the previous month and increased by 9.4 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 376,317 metric tons. 45.7 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 54.3 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories went up by 9.1 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 700,183 metric tons, and were down by 3.8 percent year on year. 74.4 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 25.6 percent were held by steel traders.

In August, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 434,480 mt, up by 9.7 percent month on month and by 7.5 percent year on year.


Tags: CRS Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Romanian flats prices stable, traders await EU market reaction to mills’ price hikes

17 Oct | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot market sees diverging trends, HRS prices stable, CRS softens

16 Oct | Flats and Slab

Romania’s flats spot prices stable amid limited demand, but upward pressure emerges

10 Oct | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices still stable though negativity clouds future prospects

09 Oct | Flats and Slab

Romania’s flats spot prices stable with discounts for serious buyers, Liberty Galati faces worker protests

02 Oct | Flats and Slab

Romania’s flats spot prices remain stable, outlook for Liberty Galati still uncertain

26 Sep | Flats and Slab

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 14.4 percent in July 2025 from June

22 Sep | Steel News

Romanian flats spot prices stable, government intervenes amid concerns over Liberty Galati

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices stable but market weak amid cautious buyers, uncertain local outlook

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats spot prices slightly increase amid improving demand

12 Sep | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Full Hard
Thickness:  0.2 - 2 mm
Width:  700 - 1,600 mm
Length:  0 mm
DF01 - DF02 - DF03 - S215G
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer
Cold Rolled Batch Annealed Slitting Sheet
Thickness:  0.25 - 3 mm
Width:  20 mm
Length:  0 mm
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer
Full Hard Cut-To-Length Sheet
Thickness:  0.25 - 2 mm
Width:  700 - 1,300 mm
Length:  400 - 3,000 mm
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer