 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down...

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 10.7 percent in June from May

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 11:52:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments moved down by 10.7 percent compared to the previous month and up by 4.9 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 366,675 metric tons. 53.4 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 46.6 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories went down by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 658,133 metric tons, and were down by 3.8 percent year on year. 74 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 26 percent were held by steel traders.

In June, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 363,100 mt, down by 10.1 percent month on month and 0.2 percent year on year.


Tags: CRS Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

US steel exports down 2.8 percent in June 2025

16 Aug | Steel News

Romanian flats spot prices stable amid holiday lull, Liberty Galati’s recovery uncertain

08 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkey books HRC with shorter lead times, Chinese offers remain high

07 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices continue to soften amid sluggish demand

07 Aug | Flats and Slab

Thailand launches circumvention investigations into wire rod and cold rolled steel from China

01 Aug | Steel News

Romanian flats steel spot market remains quiet with stable offers amid slower business activity

01 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices drop sharply as demand falters again

31 Jul | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats spot prices still stable amid summer lull, uncertainty still surrounds sole producer

25 Jul | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices rise sharply, influenced by China and demand recovery

24 Jul | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats spot prices remain stable, but lower HRS levels available

18 Jul | Flats and Slab