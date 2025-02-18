 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s CR steel...

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up two percent in December from November

Tuesday, 18 February 2025 14:11:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments moved up by two percent compared to the previous month and decreased by 4.5 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 383,088 metric tons. 49.7 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 50.3 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories decreased by 6.6 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 613,291 metric tons, and were up by 1.3 percent year on year. 71.0 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 29.0 percent were held by steel traders.

In December, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 339,392 mt, down by 4.9 percent month on month and by 10.6 percent year on year.


Tags: CRS Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Romanian flat steel spot prices decline while sole producer maintains prices

14 Feb | Flats and Slab

Turkish flat steel spot prices still stable but downward pressures mount

12 Feb | Flats and Slab

Flat steel spot prices in Romania stable but trade slow

07 Feb | Flats and Slab

Turkish flat steel spot prices remain stable but HRC mills test higher levels

06 Feb | Flats and Slab

Local Romanian flat steel spot prices remain stable, demand lacks strength

31 Jan | Flats and Slab

Turkish HRS spot prices soften further as outlook remains poor

29 Jan | Flats and Slab

Thailand launches sunset review on imports of CRS from three countries

29 Jan | Steel News

Flats steel prices in Romania stable with support from demand

23 Jan | Flats and Slab

Turkish flat steel spot prices decline despite HRC mills’ hike attempts

22 Jan | Flats and Slab

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 5.9 percent in November from October

21 Jan | Steel News