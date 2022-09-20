﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 14.3 percent in July from June

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 11:35:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments increased by 14.3 percent compared to the previous month and dropped by 11.8 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 424,575 metric tons. 52.5 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 47.5 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories declined by 8.2 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 783,668 metric tons, and were up by 0.7 percent year on year. 72.8 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 27.2 percent were held by steel traders.

In July, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 354,772 mt, moving down by 4.8 percent month on month and by 24.5 percent year on year.


Tags: Crc Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

CRC import offers stable in Brazil

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal reconsiders its coil offers in Europe

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

Romanian producer seeks to hike HRC prices, local retailers stable

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

Russia’s local flats offers stable for October, demand sufficient

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC trade prices unchanged despite mills’ mid-month base price hike

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

US HRC prices flat, US Steel idles No. 8 Gary Works blast furnace due to “market conditions”

16 Sep | Flats and Slab

US CRC exports down 13.9 percent in July

15 Sep | Steel News

Turkish retail flats prices soften, reflecting poor demand

15 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 37

15 Sep | Flats and Slab

Tradable ex-China CRC prices inch up, cautious optimism still prevails

14 Sep | Flats and Slab