Japan’s steel exports down 2.8 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 11:15:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.48 million metric tons, dropping by 19.8 percent month on month and by 18.9 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-July period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 19.43 million mt, decreasing by 2.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first seven months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 3.31 million metric tons, up 27.3 percent, while exports to China decreased by 20.3 percent to 2.46 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.16 million metric tons, down by 15.6 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 3.05 million metric tons, falling by 15.4 percent, while exports to the US totaled 730,698 metric tons, increasing by 10.4 percent, all year on year.