﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 2.8 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 11:15:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.48 million metric tons, dropping by 19.8 percent month on month and by 18.9 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-July period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 19.43 million mt, decreasing by 2.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first seven months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 3.31 million metric tons, up 27.3 percent, while exports to China decreased by 20.3 percent to 2.46 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.16 million metric tons, down by 15.6 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 3.05 million metric tons, falling by 15.4 percent, while exports to the US totaled 730,698 metric tons, increasing by 10.4 percent, all year on year. 

Exports

 

July (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January-July (mt)

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

251,228

-34.6

1,952,482

-11.8

Bars

35,583

-23.1

335,756

+6.9

Wire rod

27,866

-41.0

268,765

-15.7

Heavy plate

243,458

-8.0

1,669,293

+12.8

HRC

770,774

-22.0

6,526,598

+5.3

CRC

124,122

-7.8

1,051,097

-14.9

Galvanized sheet

154,505

-22.9

1,206,773

-19.2

Tags: Galvanized Hrc Crc Wire Rod Plate Longs Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s steel exports up 0.1 percent in January-June

29 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 7.6 percent in June from May

21 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 0.1 percent in January-May

30 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 2.1 percent in Jan-Apr

31 May | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 2.6 percent in Jan-Mar

28 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down four percent in January-February

31 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up seven percent in 2021

01 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 6.8 percent in January-November

27 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 5.8 percent in January-October

29 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 5.2 percent in January-September

01 Nov | Steel News