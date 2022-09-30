﻿
English
Japan’s steel exports down 4.4 percent in January-August

Friday, 30 September 2022 10:29:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.51 million metric tons, rising by one percent month on month and dropping by 15.1 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-August period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 21.94 million mt, decreasing by 4.4 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first eight months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 3.69 million metric tons, up 20.6 percent, while exports to China decreased by 19.9 percent to 2.78 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.29 million metric tons, down by 20.3 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 3.53 million metric tons, falling by 15.5 percent, while exports to the US totaled 840,595 metric tons, increasing by 14.1 percent, all year on year. 

Exports

 

August (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January-August (mt)

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

247,395

-1.5

2,199,877

-124

Bars

31,208

-12.3

366,964

-7.2

Wire rod

34,377

+23.4

303,142

-15.9

Heavy plate

230,861

-5.2

1,900,154

+11.8

HRC

847,649

+9.9

7,374,247

+3.4

CRC

141,750

+142

1,192,848

+13.5

Galvanized sheet

166,178

+7.6

1,372,951

-19.1

