Japan’s steel exports down six percent in January-September

Monday, 31 October 2022 11:25:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.43 million metric tons, dropping by three percent month on month and by 18.3 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-September period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 24.37 million mt, decreasing by six percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first nine months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 4.03 million metric tons, up 14.0 percent, while exports to China decreased by 21.2 percent to 3.08 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.42 million metric tons, down by 22.3 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 3.90 million metric tons, falling by 15.4 percent, while exports to the US totaled 942,552 metric tons, increasing by 12.0 percent, all year on year.