Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 1.5 percent in July from June

In July this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments rose by 1.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 13.8 percent from 697,157 mt recorded in the same month of 2021, amounting to 793,355 metric tons. 71.1 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 28.9 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 755,644 mt, decreasing by six percent month on month and rising by 13.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in July Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.23 million mt, dropping by 9.8 percent from the previous month and by 19.4 percent year on year. 26.7 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 73.3 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.10 million mt, moving down by 9.2 percent month on month and by 27.3 percent year on year.