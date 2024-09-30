 |  Login 
Japan’s steel exports down 4.2 percent in January-August

Monday, 30 September 2024 16:37:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.65 million metric tons, decreasing by 8.4 percent month on month and by 5.1 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-August period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 21.25 million mt, down by 4.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first eight months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 3.22 million metric tons, down 18.8 percent, while exports to China decreased by 1.2 percent to 1.85 million metric tons. The export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.22 million metric tons, up by 13.5 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 2.83 million metric tons, decreasing by 12.0 percent, while exports to the US totaled 805,270 metric tons, up by 0.6 percent, all year on year.

Exports      

       

August (mt) 

Change m-o-m (%)

January-August (mt)

Change y-o-y (%) 

Semi-finished      

248,005 

-23.9      

2,177,711 

+4.4

Bars      

15,383 

+260.9

136,820

-44.9      

Wire rod      

31,244 

-15.3

275,393

+5.2      

Heavy plate      

244,551

-5.8

1,838,636

-10.1      

HRC      

1,026,679 

-9.5      

7,977,458 

-5.7      

CRC      

137,540 

+6.3      

973,992 

-6.5    

Galvanized sheet      

181,209 

+10.2      

1,361,200 

-7.7     

Crc Galvanized Hrc Wire Rod Plate Longs Flats Semis Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

