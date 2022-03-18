﻿
Japan’s Renasas resumes semiconductor chip production after earthquake

Friday, 18 March 2022 13:40:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan-based semiconductor manufacturer Renesas Group has announced an update on the impact on its operations of the earthquake that hit the coast of Fukushima Prefecture and the surrounding areas on March 16, which had caused the temporary halting of its production operations.

The company’s Naka and Takasaki factories’ manufacturing equipment was recommissioned on March 17 and production resumed partially on the same day. Renasas expects to reach full pre-earthquake production levels on March 23.


