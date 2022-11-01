Japan’s Kyoei Steel plans to restart operations at Yamaguchi in mid-November

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 17:10:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based steelmaker Kyoei Steel has announced that it plans to resume operations at its Yamaguchi steelmaking plant in mid-November, following the fire which broke out at the plant on October 11. The restoration works began on October 20.

The fire, which was caused by a molten steel leak from the continuous caster at the plant, damaged the caster and power wires. The electric arc furnaces and rolling mills were not affected by the fire and resumed operations on October 13.

The company stated that it will continue to investigate the impacts on business performance and take measures to prevent recurrence.