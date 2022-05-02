Japan’s industrial output up two percent in February from January

Monday, 02 May 2022 12:24:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Japan’s industrial production increased by 2.0 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 0.5 percent compared to the same month in 2021, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in February the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 2.6 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index was up by 0.3 percent in February compared to January. Meanwhile, in February Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments decreased by 2.1 percent and iron and steel inventories were up by 0.3 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 3.6 percent in March and to rise by 9.6 percent in April, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to increase by 0.1 percent in March and to rise by 0.8 percent in April, month on month.