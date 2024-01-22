Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 19.3 percent in November from October

Monday, 22 January 2024 14:28:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were down by 19.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 20.0 percent from 745,355 mt recorded in the same month of 2022, amounting to 595,900 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 74.8 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 25.2 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 584,504 mt, down by 16.9 percent month on month and by 22.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in November Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.3 million mt, moving up by 3.7 percent from the previous month and decreasing by 1.6 percent year on year. 20.7 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 79.3 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.33 million mt, up by 2.9 percent month on month and by 6.8 percent year on year.