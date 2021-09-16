﻿
English
Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 2.7 percent in July

Thursday, 16 September 2021 11:17:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments decreased by 10.7 percent compared to the previous month and were up by 2.7 percent compared to the same month of 2020, amounting to 697,226 metric tons. 69 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 31 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In July, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 665,516 mt, falling by 11.7 percent month on month and up by 3.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in July, Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.54 million mt, rising by 7.6 percent from the previous month and increasing by 36.2 percent year on year. 26 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 74 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.53 million mt, increasing by 10.8 percent month on month and up by 42.9 percent year on year.


