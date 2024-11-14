Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 25.9 percent in September from August 

In September this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were up by 25.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 10.6 percent from 787,930 mt recorded in the same month of 2023, amounting to 703,838 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 68.2 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 31.8 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 658,819 mt, increasing by 3.6 percent month on month and down by 9.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in September Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.24 million mt, moving down by 0.9 percent from the previous month and by 7.1 percent year on year. 19.8 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 80.2 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.14 million mt, down by 16.6 percent month on month and by 5.5 percent year on year.