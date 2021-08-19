Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 15.9 percent in June

Thursday, 19 August 2021 12:28:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments increased by 21.1 percent compared to the previous month and were up by 15.9 percent compared to the same month of 2020, amounting to 781,475 metric tons. 72 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 28 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In June, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 754,123 mt, rising by 1.3 percent month on month and up by 13.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in June, Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.44 million mt, rising by 3.6 percent from the previous month and increasing by 62.1 percent year on year. 31 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 69 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.40 million mt, decreasing by 4.1 percent month on month and up by 40.4 percent year on year.