Japan's HRP and HRS shipments down 8.5 percent in August

Tuesday, 20 October 2020 13:43:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet shipments decreased by 2.35 percent compared to the previous month and were down by 8.5 percent compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to 663,000 metric tons. 73 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 27 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In August, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 686,000 mt, rising by seven percent month on month and down by 12.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in August, Japan's hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.35 million mt, rising by 19 percent from the previous month and falling by 8.5 percent year on year. 18 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 82 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan's hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.33 million mt, increasing by 24.4 percent month on month and down by 11.9 percent year on year.


