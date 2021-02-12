Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 15.3 percent in November

Friday, 12 February 2021 16:15:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments decreased by 8.5 percent compared to the previous month and were down by 15.3 percent compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to 657,759 metric tons. 73 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 27 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In November, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 639,000 mt, falling by 2.9 percent month on month and down by 18.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in November, Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.18 million mt, falling by 9.9 percent from the previous month and falling by 7.1 percent year on year. 31 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 69 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.25 million mt, increasing by 0.8 percent month on month and down by 0.8 percent year on year.