Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 26.3 percent in September

In September this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments decreased by 2.4 percent compared to the previous month and were down by 26.3 percent compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to 647,000 metric tons. 76 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 24 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In September, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 677,000 mt, falling by 1.3 percent month on month and down by 17 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in September, Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.22 million mt, falling by 9.6 percent from the previous month and falling by 14 percent year on year. 22 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 78 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.07 million mt, decreasing by 19.5 percent month on month and down by 11.5 percent year on year.