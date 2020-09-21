﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan's HRP and HRS shipments down 20.7 percent in July

Monday, 21 September 2020 11:54:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet shipments increased by 1.8 percent compared to the previous month and were down by 20.7 percent compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to 686,000 metric tons. 72 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 28 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In July, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 641,000 mt, falling by 3.7 percent month on month and down by 23 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in July, Japan's hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.14 million mt, rising by 27.6 percent from the previous month and falling by 25.1 percent year on year. 22 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 78 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan's hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.07 million mt, increasing by 7.4 percent month on month and down by 23.4 percent year on year.


Tags: Far East  Japan  trading  flats  plate  hrc  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Sep

Japan's CR steel strip shipments up 7.4 percent in July from June
15  Sep

Inventories of main finished steel products in China up 0.6%, driven by HRC and rebar
26  Aug

Japan's CR steel strip shipments down 10.4 percent in June from May
25  Aug

Japan's HRP and HRS shipments down 22.7 percent in June
24  Aug

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.2 percent in mid-August