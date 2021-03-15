﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 13.6 percent in January

Monday, 15 March 2021 12:20:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments decreased by four percent compared to the previous month and were down by 13.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020, amounting to 607,129 metric tons. 79 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 21 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In January, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 650,959 mt, falling by 0.4 percent month on month and down by 11.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January, Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.28 million mt, rising by 0.7 percent from the previous month and falling by 7.9 percent year on year. 28 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 72 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.37 million mt, increasing by 8.7 percent month on month and down by 12.7 percent year on year.


Tags: flats  Far East  trading  plate  Japan  hrc  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Mar

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales exceed one million mt in Jan-Feb
02  Mar

Nippon Steel to boost R&D spending on decarbonization
26  Feb

Japan’s steel exports down 13.1 percent in January
23  Feb

Japanese crude steel output up 5.3% in January from December
15  Feb

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 11.4 percent in Nov from Oct