﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 6.3 percent in May

Thursday, 15 July 2021 11:29:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments decreased by 11.0 percent compared to the previous month and were down by 6.3 percent compared to the same month of 2020, amounting to 645,474 metric tons. 75 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 25 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In May, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 744,420 mt, rising by 5.2 percent month on month and up by 8.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in May, Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.40 million mt, rising by 19.5 percent from the previous month and increasing by 40.7 percent year on year. 27 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 73 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.47 million mt, increasing by 12.6 percent month on month and up by 57.6 percent year on year.


Tags: Japan  plate  flats  Far East  hrc  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Jul

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 3.3% in early July
08  Jul

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 70.5 percent in January-May
07  Jul

Japanese HRC mills hold prices at not below $1,000/mt FOB, focus on higher-priced markets
23  Jun

Japanese crude steel output up 7.7% in May from April
17  Jun

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 0.5 percent in April