Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 12.4 percent in October

Friday, 18 December 2020 15:51:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments increased by 11.1 percent compared to the previous month and were down by 12.4 percent compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to 719,000 metric tons. 77 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 23 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In October, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 658,000 mt, falling by 2.8 percent month on month and down by 21.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in October, Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.30 million mt, rising by 6.5 percent from the previous month and falling by 3.7 percent year on year. 24 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 76 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.24 million mt, increasing by 15.8 percent month on month and down by 14.5 percent year on year.