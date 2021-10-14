Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 1.1 percent in August

Thursday, 14 October 2021 13:33:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments decreased by six percent compared to the previous month and were down by 1.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020, amounting to 655,374 metric tons. 69 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 31 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In August, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 698,379 mt, rising by 4.8 percent month on month and up by 1.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in August, Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.28 million mt, falling by 16.3 percent from the previous month and decreasing by 5.2 percent year on year. 24 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 76 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.41 million mt, decreasing by 6.6 percent month on month and up by six percent year on year.