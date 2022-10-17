﻿
Japan’s crude steel output to fall 6.8% in Q4 amid ongoing semiconductor shortages

Monday, 17 October 2022 11:35:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Japanese Ministry of Trade (METI), Japan's crude steel output is forecast to decrease 6.8 percent year on year to 22.55 million mt in the October-December quarter this year, due to the slow pick-up in automobile production amid the global semiconductor chip shortage. Production is also expected to increase by 0.5 percent compared to 22.44 million mt in the July-September quarter.

Automobile production is expected to recover gradually, but there is also a downside risk since the semiconductor ship shortage has not been completely eliminated, SteelOrbis understands.

Japanese automobile manufacturers Toyota and Honda have cut their output targets for October amid supply chain issues and logistical problems.

In the October-December quarter this year, demand for Japanese steel products from both domestic and export markets is forecast to fall by 3.8 percent year on year to 20.65 million mt, while finished steel exports are expected to decrease by 10.8 percent year on year to 6.2 million mt.


