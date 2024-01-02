Japanese investors to invest $4.0 billion in Mexico in 2024

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 22:42:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Investors from Japan predict that in 2024 they will invest $4.0 billion in Mexico, according to local press reports from by Diario El Presente, a digital media outlet.

The newspaper quoted the words of the Japanese ambassador to Mexico, Noriteru Fukushima. The diplomat pointed out that Mexico and India are the main poles of attraction for Japanese investors.

Data from the Mexican government show that in the first nine months of 2023, Japan was the country with the highest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Mexico, only surpassed by the United States. In the first five years of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's government, Japan was the third largest investor in Mexico with $1.05 billion, surpassed by Spain's $1.2 billion and the United States' $10.1 billion.

Among the Japanese companies in Mexico are the automotive companies Nissan, Honda, Mazda, Suzuki Motor, Toyota; Kasai Group of auto parts; the industrial conglomerate Mitsui Group; technology companies Sony, Panasonic and Canon; the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company laboratory, among many others.

Fukushima spoke to the media at a business meeting organized by the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (Comce).