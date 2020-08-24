Japanese crude steel output up 7.7 percent in July from June

Monday, 24 August 2020 13:34:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 7.7 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 27.9 percent compared to July 2019, totaling 6.05 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan's pig iron production totaled 4.37 million metric tons, increasing by 4.5 percent compared to the previous month and down by 33.5 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of this year, the country's pig iron output stood at 36.29 million metric tons, down by 18.4 percent, while its crude steel production came to 48.28 million metric tons, falling by 18.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: