﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 3.6% in December from November

Friday, 22 January 2021 10:59:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 3.6 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 3.3 percent compared to December 2019, totaling 7.53 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.64 million metric tons, rising by 9.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 6.2 percent year on year.

In 2020, the country’s pig iron output stood at 61.6 million metric tons, down by 17.8 percent, while its crude steel production came to 83.1 million metric tons, falling by 16.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

December 2020 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

416,200

-0.2

2.6

Bar

655,800

-11.5

-4.1

Wire rod

134,400

5.6

11.1

Heavy plate

664,400

1.6

-5.6

Hot rolled wide strip

3,028,200

-0.9

-5.2

Cold rolled wide strip

1,291,800

-0.7

-0.7

Galvanized sheet

749,900

0.9

-1.2

Welded pipe

254,900

-6

-12.7

Tags: plate  crude steel  tubular  pipe  Japan  longs  flats  wire rod  raw mat  galvanized  Far East  steelmaking  pig iron  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Jan

NLMK Ural expands billet production range
08  Jan

Turkey’s Isdemir completes maintenance at blast furnace No. 2
08  Jan

Turkey revises import duties on some steel products
31  Dec

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase last week
28  Dec

Japan’s steel exports down 4.7 percent in January-November