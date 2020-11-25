﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 11% in October from September

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 15:47:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 11 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 11.7 percent compared to October 2019, totaling 7.20 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.12 million metric tons, rising by 10.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 16.1 percent year on year.

In the first 10 months of this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 50.8 million metric tons, down by 19.4 percent, while its crude steel production came to 68.4 million metric tons, falling by 18.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

October 2020 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

430,700

7.24

0.49

Bar

703,900

8.04

-8.83

Wire rod

130,600

9.74

21.8

Heavy plate

671,800

-3

-20.5

Hot rolled wide strip

2,959,100

11.3

-12.8

Cold rolled wide strip

1,233,900

11.3

-10.1

Galvanized sheet

743,800

20

-5.9

Welded pipe

267,600

-0.7

-15.3

Tags: Far East  steelmaking  crude steel  galvanized  longs  pipe  wire rod  Japan  plate  flats  tubular  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Nov

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 12.8% in mid-Nov
24  Nov

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 4.3 percent in mid-November
18  Nov

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 26.3 percent in September
05  Nov

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 7.3% in late Oct
02  Nov

EU announces import steel quota volumes for UK