Japanese crude steel output up 11% in October from September

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 15:47:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 11 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 11.7 percent compared to October 2019, totaling 7.20 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.12 million metric tons, rising by 10.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 16.1 percent year on year.

In the first 10 months of this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 50.8 million metric tons, down by 19.4 percent, while its crude steel production came to 68.4 million metric tons, falling by 18.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: