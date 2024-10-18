Italy’s Tenaris Dalmine secures green energy from Axpo Italia

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has signed a power purchase agreement with renewable energy provider Axpo Italia to secure annual 15 GWh of certified green energy for its seamless steel pipe mill in Dalmine, Italy.

As Tenaris is continuously looking for alternatives to reduce emissions across its global manufacturing network in line with its 2030 decarbonization goal, this agreement complements its other significant ongoing initiatives in Italy, such as the electrolyzer project with European energy infrastructure operator Snam and Italy-based Tenova for on-site hydrogen production.

In addition, the company’s two solar parks are under construction in Italy and are scheduled to become operational in the coming months.