Italy’s ABS to begin building low-emission hybrid digital green plant

Acciaierie Bertoli Safau (ABS), the steelmaking division of the Danieli Group, is preparing to start civil works for its new hybrid digital green Pplant at the company’s site in Cargnacco (Udine). Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026, marking the concrete start of one of the group’s most innovative and sustainable projects to date.

The investment, worth more than €570 million, represents a decisive step in Danieli’s ecological and digital transition, aiming to reduce environmental impact and improve the energy efficiency of steel production.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the hybrid digital green plant will be ABS’s third electric arc furnace (EAF) and will integrate Danieli’s most advanced technologies in the fields of digitalization, automation, and environmental sustainability. At full capacity, the new facility will produce approximately 730,000 metric tons of specialty steels per year, contributing to ABS’s target of 2 million tons of total annual output.

The new steelmaking plant will feature a digitally automated furnace powered by self-produced renewable energy, incorporating solutions designed to reduce energy consumption by 15 percent and CO₂ emissions by 25 percent, while ensuring the complete recovery of process water and production residues.

A closed-loop water cycle and integrated management through Danieli Automation systems will enable the creation of an environmentally friendly, efficient, and high-tech facility, fully aligned with the principles of the circular economy.

The start-up of operations is scheduled for late 2027, as part of Danieli’s long-term strategy to strengthen its leadership in key markets - Europe, the United States, India, and Japan - while promoting a sustainable and digitalized steel industry.